20:30 29.04.2022

Some intl partners offer Ukraine to transfer Zaporizhia NPP under Russian control – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was offered to transfer Zaporizhia NPP under the technical control of Russia, and "our international partners" also did this.

"We were offered to transfer the nuclear power plant under the leadership of Russia, and, unfortunately, some of our international partners offered us. We refused," he said during a meeting with Polish journalists on Friday.

Zelensky said that during the capture of the station by Russian troops, "they fired at nuclear units." "First, the IAEA said that there were no hits there. It was not true. We found them, they hit the nuclear unit," Zelensky said.

The president of Ukraine said "part of the nuclear power plant is occupied by the Russian military. Our technicians."

Zelensky said the Russians had brought Rosatom technicians to the station, but, he said "we know they want to leave because they do not know a lot of things. The equipment there is modern, and they saw this nuclear power plant many years ago. They tried to leave under various pretexts, they do not really want to be there."

"Today we are technically in control of the situation. We are waiting for the unblocking," the president said.

