19:43 29.04.2022

USA sends 155 mm howitzer ammunition to Ukraine – AFU General Staff

USA sends 155 mm howitzer ammunition to Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked its American partners for the 155 mm howitzer ammunition donated as part of military assistance.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful for the U.S. support and assistance. The US Department of Defense officially announces that 'United States Air Force airmen load 155 mm Howitzer ammunition bound for Ukraine into a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California," the General Staff said on Facebook.

The General Staff also released a photo of ammunition being loaded onto the aircraft.

