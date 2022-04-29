In Kherson region, two civilians killed, three wounded by shelling

Two people were killed and three were wounded as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupying forces on April 27 and April 28 of the settlements of the Stanislavska community of Kherson region and Kochubeyivska community of Beryslav district of Kherson region.

"In addition, the civilian infrastructure of settlements was destroyed, the houses of civilians were damaged and de-energized," the press service of Kherson regional prosecutor's office said.

In this regard, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).