Facts

17:24 29.04.2022

In Kherson region, two civilians killed, three wounded by shelling

1 min read
In Kherson region, two civilians killed, three wounded by shelling

Two people were killed and three were wounded as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupying forces on April 27 and April 28 of the settlements of the Stanislavska community of Kherson region and Kochubeyivska community of Beryslav district of Kherson region.

"In addition, the civilian infrastructure of settlements was destroyed, the houses of civilians were damaged and de-energized," the press service of Kherson regional prosecutor's office said.

In this regard, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

Russia has already lost 23,000 servicemen during war in Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Some 219 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s armed aggression

LATEST

Guterres: UN to redouble its aid to Ukrainians

SBU detains Russian soldiers who tried to seize Pivdennoukrainska NPP

Embassy of Azerbaijan resumes activities in Kyiv

Interior Minister hopes for help of intl organizations in demining Ukraine's territories

Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv liberated from invaders, fully controlled by Ukrainian army

Russian occupiers conduct enhanced filtration measures in Mariupol, not letting men in/out – Denisova

Poland transfers 200 tanks, dozens of infantry fighting vehicles, combat drones, air-to-air missiles to Ukraine – media

Britain to send experts to help Ukraine investigate Russian atrocities

Kuleba, Truss discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers carry out planned artillery firing in Odesa Bay area, residents asked to remain calm

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD