Facts

14:05 29.04.2022

Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

1 min read
Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, commented on the enemy missile attacks on Kyiv during the official visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was in Moscow on April 26.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of Antonio Guterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head. Postcard from Moscow? Recall why Russia still have a seat on the UN Security Council? " Podoliak said on Twitter Thursday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

Russia has already lost 23,000 servicemen during war in Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Some 219 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s armed aggression

Some 1,187 dead, killed by Russian invaders, discovered in Kyiv region

LATEST

Kuleba, Truss discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers carry out planned artillery firing in Odesa Bay area, residents asked to remain calm

Dutch Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv – MFA

Moldovan authorities see no risks of country's involvement in military conflict

Educational Ombudsman: teachers, educators can work remotely from abroad

Zelensky: USA to provide Ukraine with $33 bln aid package

Three citizens of New York village in Donetsk region killed in airstrike, three more wounded – regional authorities

Rada committee recommends adopting law on raising number of taxes for international companies that refused to leave Russian market

Kuleba about missile attack on Kyiv during visit of UN Secretary General, Bulgarian PM: Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe, whole world

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD