Podoliak: Are missile strikes in Kyiv downtown during official visit of UN Secretary General a postcard from Moscow?

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, commented on the enemy missile attacks on Kyiv during the official visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was in Moscow on April 26.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of Antonio Guterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head. Postcard from Moscow? Recall why Russia still have a seat on the UN Security Council? " Podoliak said on Twitter Thursday.