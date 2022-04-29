Facts

13:43 29.04.2022

Educational Ombudsman: teachers, educators can work remotely from abroad


Education Ombudsman Serhiy Horbachov says that the government decree on the specifics of remote work in the public sector does not apply to teachers and educators, and they can work remotely from abroad.

"Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 481 of 04/26/22 does not apply to teachers and educators! An educational institution with a communal form of ownership is not "a business entity of the public sector of the economy. It is possible for a teacher to work remotely from abroad, this does not require a business trip," Horbachov wrote on the social network Facebook.

The Ombudsman called on the heads of educational institutions and education authorities, which require teachers to immediately return to Ukraine on this basis, to stop "arbitrariness and mockery of teachers."

"Let's not forget that the vast majority of teachers in schools and kindergartens are women. And many of them have children for whom they are responsible: that is why they tried to go abroad so that the children would be safe. If you demand the return of these teachers and educators, they will not leave children abroad, but will be forced to return with them to Ukraine. Under Rushists' missiles. Do officials really want this?" he wrote.

As reported, on April 26, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed employees of economic entities in the public sector of the economy to enter a remote work mode during the martial law period. At the same time, it is determined that the work of employees, members of the executive body and heads of business entities outside of Ukraine is allowed only in the case of a business trip, issued in the prescribed manner.

