Three citizens of New York village in Donetsk region killed in airstrike, three more wounded – regional authorities

Three civilians were killed in an airstrike on the village of New York on Thursday, three more were wounded. A civilian was also wounded in Maryinka, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"On April 28, the Russians killed three Donbas civilians and wounded three more with an air missile strike on the village of New York. Another person was wounded in Maryinka," Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He stressed that a total of 278 people have already been killed by Russians in Donetsk region, not including casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.