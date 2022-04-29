Zelensky: USA to provide Ukraine with $33 bln aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that the USA is preparing a new $33 billion aid package for Ukraine.

"There is serious news for our state, for our defense. The USA has prepared a new support package for Ukraine. For $33 billion," he said in a video message Thursday night.

"In particular, more than $20 billion could go to defense. More than $8 billion are planned for economic support. Another $3 billion will go to humanitarian aid," Zelensky noted.

He called it "an important step by the United States." "And I am grateful for it to the American people and President Biden personally. I hope Congress will quickly support this request for aid to our nation," Zelensky said.