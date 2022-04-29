Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

Radio Liberty journalist Vira Hyrych died in a rocket attack on Kyiv on Thursday evening, member of parliament Mykola Kniazhytsky has said.

"Journalist Vira Hyrych died from rocket attacks in Kyiv. Vira and I knew each other for a very long time. She worked for some time on the Espresso TV channel. Horrible. She just wrote on Facebook about her parents who survived the occupation. Eternal memory," Kniazhytsky wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The death of Vira Hyrych was also reported on Facebook by Radio Liberty journalist Oleksandr Demchenko.

"Vira is no more here. An accurate Russian missile hit her house, Vira lay there all night, and they found her only in the morning," Demchenko said.