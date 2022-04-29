Some 219 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s armed aggression

More than 617 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation as of the morning of April 29, 2022: according to official data, 219 children were killed and more than 398 were wounded with varying degrees of severity, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the report posted on Telegram says.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 115, Kharkiv region - 95, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15," the PGO says.

Some 1,556 educational institutions were damaged as a result of daily bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces. At the same time, 102 of them were completely destroyed.