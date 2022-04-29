Over past day, occupiers carry out 11 attacks on Donetsk region, three people killed, six injured

As a result of shelling by the Russian military in Donetsk region over the past day, three civilians were killed, six more were injured, several dozen civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"Donetsk region. During the day, the police documented eleven Russian attacks. The occupiers fired on nine settlements. As a result of Russian attacks, three civilians were killed, six were injured," the National Police said on Friday in the telegram channel.

The police inform that as a result of the shelling, at least 27 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, a farm, a factory, public utilities and railway infrastructure, an ambulance.

According to the report, the occupiers attacked Mariupol, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryiynka, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Ivanivka, Serebrianka, Novomykolaivka.

"The enemy fired at the civilian population from aviation, missile systems, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, heavy artillery," the report says.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.