11:33 29.04.2022

Borrell on evening shelling of Ukraine: Shocked and appalled about Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell was shocked by the evening Russian shelling of Kyiv, where UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov were present at the time.

"Shocked and appalled about the Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Russia demonstrates again its blatant disregard for intl law by bombarding a city while

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is present, alongside Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov, " Borrell said on Twitter Thursday evening.

