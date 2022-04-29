Facts

11:29 29.04.2022

Zelensky thanks Biden for his leadership in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression: We’re defending common values of democracy and freedom

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, stressing that U.S. help is needed more than ever.

"Grateful to Joe Biden and the American people for the leadership in supporting Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression. We defend common values - democracy and freedom. We appreciate the USA’s help. Today it is needed more than ever! " Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he asked Congress to approve his request for additional financial aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Later, Zelensky announced that the USA is preparing a new $33 billion aid package for Ukraine. In particular, more than $20 billion may go to defense, more than $8 billion is planned for economic support, and $3 billion will be used for humanitarian aid.

