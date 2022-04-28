Facts

21:05 28.04.2022

Guterres: Russian invasion of Ukraine is violation of UN Charter

1 min read
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "a violation of the UN Charter."

"One of the values ​​of the UN is the need that territorial integrity of the countries must be respected. This is fundamental," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also acknowledged that "the UN Security Council has not been able to do everything in its power" to resolve the conflict. At the same time, he said a UN employee is providing assistance, working in Ukraine in 30 locations.

"We will not give up. We will fight with the use of force," he said.

