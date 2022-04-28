Ukrainian, Bulgarian PMs discuss support for Ukrainian refugees, Ukraine's European perspective, energy security

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov discussed support for Ukrainian refugees, Ukraine's European perspective and energy security.

"Ukraine is grateful to Bulgaria for participating in the support of our country together with the international community. We highly appreciate the decision by the Bulgarian government to send humanitarian aid in the amount of EUR 706,000, as well as the decision to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees in the amount of EUR 181,000," the government's press service said, citing Shmyhal after the meeting.

He said Ukraine especially appreciates the transfer of protective ammunition for our soldiers, who protect not only Ukraine, but also European borders.

Among other things, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed the country's integration into the European Union.

"Weapons are the main thing that Ukraine needs to deter the enemy. Sanctions – to weaken Russia and discourage the desire to be aggressive. Finances – to keep the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine. And the fourth important issue for us is Ukraine's belonging to the European family," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the parties separately touched upon the issue of energy security in Europe. The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that after joining the Ukrainian energy system to ENTSO-E, the country is able to export up to 2,000 MW of electricity to the EU countries, including Bulgaria.

"The head of the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's support for the sanctions policy of the European Union towards Russia. And for the personal initiative of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to introduce separate sanctions against the aggressor, which are very effectively helping Ukraine to fight the enemy today," the government said.