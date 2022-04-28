Petkov: Bulgaria to be pleased to take part in Ukraine's restoration, reconstruction

Bulgaria will be pleased to participate in the restoration of Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has said.

"As for your proposal to Bulgaria to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, we will be more than happy to do so. We have many cities with many Bulgarian-speaking Ukrainians, and Bulgaria will be pleased to take a constructive part," Petkov said at a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of government said Bulgaria can also help Ukraine with the help of the trans-Balkan gas pipeline.

"When we talk about energy security, Bulgaria can help Ukraine through the use of the trans-Balkan gas pipeline, through which we can supply gas from LNG terminals in Greece and Turkey to Ukraine, which will give both our countries a lower price and the possibility of deliveries," he said.

In addition, Petkov said Bulgaria supports Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"It is very important for Bulgaria that Ukraine sees a clear path to the EU. It is time for us to say that Ukraine belongs, is part of the European family, and we must give a clear sign and a clear path as soon as possible. You have a strong voice for Bulgaria when we meet with many European colleagues," he said.