German govt to continue arms supplies to Ukraine – Scholz

The German federal government will continue its policy of supplying weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"We have supplied the weapons that made Ukraine's defensive struggle possible and the federal government will continue to follow this course. And today we received a very strong mandate from the German Bundestag," Scholz said on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, the Bundestag supported the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine, this decision was supported by 586 parliamentarians.