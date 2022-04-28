Facts

About 44% of doctors leave Mykolaiv, rest provide necessary medical care

About 44% of doctors have left Mykolaiv by now, but the rest provide medical care in the required volume, head of the health department of the Mykolaiv City Council Iryna Shamrai said.

"Today, we lack 44% of doctors, but about 40-60% of the population has left as well," she said in an interview with UNICEF medical expert Kateryna Bulavinova.

According to Shamrai, mostly young professionals with small children left.

She also said that in total there are 21 medical institutions in Mykolaiv, from which only one head left, the remaining 20 heads of clinics remained to work. At the same time, surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators and traumatologists have not left and remain to work in Mykolaiv.

Shamrai reported, that since the beginning of active hostilities due to migration of the population, 300 fewer children were born in Mykolaiv than in the same period last year. All maternity hospitals are currently operating in the city. In addition, routine vaccination is carried out, including vaccination of newborns. Maternity hospitals have the necessary vaccines, but there is a shortage of hepatitis B and BCG vaccines, but medical facilities are waiting for their centralized supply.

In addition, vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Mykolaiv, the CoronaVac vaccine is used, the city is awaiting the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.

