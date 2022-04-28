PACE supports provision of Ukrainian refugees with apartments, houses confiscated from sanctioned Russians

Member countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) should provide for the possibility of using houses and apartments confiscated from sanctioned Russian citizens and owned by Russian state-owned enterprises to receive Ukrainian refugees.

This is noted in the relevant resolution, based on the report of the André Vallini (France, SOC), the PACE members unanimously adopted, the press service of the assembly said.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe said the member states of the Council of Europe should "identify and freeze" as many of the assets as possible of Russian citizens and state enterprises subject to targeted sanctions for their responsibility in the war of aggression launched against Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

According to parliamentarians, governments should provide for the use of suitable assets, in particular houses and apartments, for the reception of Ukrainian refugees. Also, they should adopt a decision on the final usage of these assets once confiscated definitively, since "these assets were stolen from the Russian people and should be returned to it." As long as the current regime is in place, "the risk of renewed misappropriation of these assets is high."

According to PACE, Russia will be bound to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by its war of aggression, which would open the way for "using these assets for partly offsetting the financial debt" of Russia vis-à-vis Ukraine.