15:59 28.04.2022

Biden proposes to simplify use of confiscated assets of individuals to assist Ukraine

U.S. President Joseph Biden has decided to ask for approval of a package of laws that will help the administration use the confiscated assets of individuals associated with Russia to provide assistance to Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the president "will send a proposal for a comprehensive legislative package that will enhance the United States Government's authority to hold the Russian government and Russian oligarchs accountable" for the situation in Ukraine.

Biden's proposals, in particular, involve the use of confiscated assets of sanctioned individuals to fund aid to Ukraine. The White House said the Department of State, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Treasury will jointly decide on the use of forfeited funds "related to corruption, sanctions and export control violations, and other specified offenses."

In addition, Biden's proposal, according to the White House, will allow the United States to create "a new, streamlined administrative process involving the Departments of the Treasury and Justice, for the forfeiture of property in the United States that is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs."

