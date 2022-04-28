Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Russian occupation troops in Mariupol have been attacking a military field hospital in the territory of Azovstal plant all night, the Azov regiment said.

"All night long, on the military field hospital, located on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and where the wounded defenders are, the Russians massively dropped multi-tonne air bombs capable of penetrating any concrete defenses. Then, having already caused destruction, they continued to mercilessly shell the ruins from naval artillery. Among the already wounded servicemen there are killed, newly wounded and shell-shocked," according to a statement in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that as a result of an enemy attack, part of the premises equipped for the hospital collapsed, in particular, the operating room, which makes it impossible to provide assistance to the wounded even at the same level as before.

"The Geneva Convention guarantees the protection of stationary and mobile medical institutions, they should not be attacked! The wounded and sick should be protected, regardless of whether they are civilians or military persons (combatants)," Azov said.

Azov called on international human rights organizations to respond to the fact that Russia continues to try to destroy even those defenders of Mariupol who can no longer hold weapons in their hands.