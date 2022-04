UN coordinator on Ukraine goes to Zaporizhia to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol

UN System Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said she was on her way to Zaporizhia to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol.

"The SG Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine to meet President Zelensky. At his request, I am going to Zaporizhia to prepare for hopeful evacuation from Mariupol. The UN is fully mobilized to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need," Lubrani said on Twitter Thursday.