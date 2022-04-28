Lithuanian, Spanish FMs believe EU should impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Sanctions including an embargo on oil and gas imports from Russia should be imposed immediately in the view of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

"A discussion on the need for an embargo on Russian oil and gas has been ongoing for several weeks. Lithuania and Spain share the opinion and position that this must be done immediately," Landsbergis said at a joint press conference with Albares in Vilnius following negotiations.

Albares said, "Spain is fully committed to defending our values and defending NATO's eastern flank, and therefore, we are actively participating in patrolling the airspace of the Baltic countries with eight F-18 fighter aircraft based in Siauliai, which I will visit today."

"We both agree that we should keep pressure on Russia, and the sanctions imposed by the international community are already affecting the Russian economy," Albares said.

Asked whether he believes that the European Union would adopt a package of sanctions on Russian oil soon, Albares said Spain intends to support this.

"But we also understand that not all countries are equally vulnerable and not all have the same ties with Russia, and we are also keen on preserving the European Union's unity," he said.

Landsbergis said his meeting with Albares focused mainly on assistance for Ukraine and the strengthening of the security of the region and NATO as a whole.

Spain is to host a NATO summit in June.