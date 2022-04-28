Intl organization Direct Relief allocates $10 mln to drug program for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The international non-profit organization Direct Relief (the USA) together with the insurance broker epruf S.A. launched a $10 million program to provide medicines to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

According to the website of the program, Direct Relief attracted funds for financing the program thanks to financial receipts from American donors.

The program allows citizens of Ukraine who crossed the border after February 24, 2022, to receive funding for the purchase of medicines in public pharmacies and drugstores in Poland.

Up to 100,000 Ukrainian citizens who live in Poland take part in the program. Refugees will receive an individual code that will allow them to purchase medicines and other pharmacy products for up to PLN 500.

Participants of the program, in particular, can purchase free of charge prescription drugs in the amount of PLN 350, and OTC drugs in the amount of PLN 150. A member of the program can purchase over-the-counter medicines, covering 15% of their cost.

According to the program, about 8,000 pharmacies are participating in the project.