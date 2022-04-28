Facts

14:26 28.04.2022

Damage to infrastructure reaches $90 bln, Ministry of Infrastructure intends to restore infrastructure in 1-2 years

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine announced an ambitious goal to restore the destroyed infrastructure in the liberated territories in a year or two.

This was announced by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, the press service of the President's Office reported.

According to Kubrakov, the damage caused to the infrastructure as a result of the war is almost $90 billion and, first of all, this is the railway, road and bridge infrastructure.

"Kubrakov briefed on the pace of restoration of roads and the resumption of travel on bridges in the liberated territories and said that an ambitious goal has been set – to rebuild the infrastructure in one to two years," the Office of the President said.

The meeting also discussed the provision of housing for displaced persons and the restoration of damaged buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is necessary to adopt all the necessary changes to regulatory legal acts so that new housing in Ukraine must be built with comfortable bomb shelters, and the old housing stock is equipped in accordance with the needs of ensuring the safety of citizens.

