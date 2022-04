Bundeswehr plane to take more than 20 wounded Ukrainians from Poland to Germany for treatment – Embassy

A Bundeswehr plane will again pick up more than 20 wounded Ukrainians in Poland to take them safely to Germany for treatment, the German Embassy in Ukraine said.

