Zelensky: We must use every day to prepare for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Ukraine begins preparations to rebuild cities, communities and infrastructure destroyed by Russian occupiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, his press service reported.

"Every day, while the whole country is fighting against the Russian invaders, we as a central and local government with our friends and partners must spend on preparations for the postwar restoration of our state," Zelensky said.

"Preliminary estimates of Ukraine's losses from this war reach $600 billion today. More than 32 million square meters of living space, more than 1,500 educational facilities and more than 350 medical facilities have been destroyed or damaged. Economic entities suffered huge losses – hundreds of enterprises have been destroyed. About 2,500 kilometers of roads and almost 300 bridges have been ruined or damaged. And it's not just statistics. This is Mariupol, this is Volnovakha, this is Okhtyrka, this is Chernihiv, this is Borodianka and dozens or dozens of our cities, towns and villages," the President said.

According to him, more than 11.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homes due to the fighting, and about 5 million of them have gone abroad. And 95% of migrants already want to return home. Therefore, there is an urgent need to prepare a plan to rebuild a comfortable European Ukraine.

He said that today he has received consent from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Japan, Italy and several other countries to join the restoration of the affected territories of Ukraine.

President of the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss parliament, Irène Kälin, President of the Senate of Romania Florin Cîțu, President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, who arrived in our country, were invited to participate in the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. They assured of Ukraine's full support, in particular on issues of reconstruction after the war, the report notes.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that on behalf of the President, the government is preparing a plan to restore the country.

According to Shmyhal, the government has allocated UAH 1.4 billion to restore critical infrastructure in five regions. Reconstruction and clearing of roads, restoration of electricity supply, demining of territories are underway – more than 85,000 explosive devices have been neutralized, he said.