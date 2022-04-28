Facts

War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 2,729 civilians, 3,111 more wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia launched the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on April 26 were 5,939 (the previous day's report was 5,840), including 2,787 killed (2,729), the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Wednesday.

OHCHR believes that the actual numbers are significantly higher because information from some locations where intense fighting has taken place is delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation, the document notes regarding the UN data.

According to it, this applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region) and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide target area, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, as well as missile and air strikes, the report says.

The UN confirmed that 912 men, 611 women, 74 boys and 61 girls were killed, while the gender of 67 children and 1,062 adults could not yet be determined.

The 3,152 wounded include 73 boys and 66 girls, as well as 163 children whose gender could not yet be determined.

Compared to Friday's report, according to the UN, one child was killed and three others were wounded.

OHCHR indicates that as of midnight on April 27, there were 1,229 (1,185) deaths and 1,159 (1,144) injuries in government-controlled territory and 85 (83) deaths and 353 (347) injuries on the territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions) the UN recorded 1,473 (1461) deaths and 1,640 (1620) wounded.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in numbers to the previous summary should not be attributed only to cases on April 26, as during this period the Office verified a number of cases from previous days.

