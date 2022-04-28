Facts

10:17 28.04.2022

Ukrainian military repel six attacks, destroy 30 vehicles, shot down four enemy air targets on Wed – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian military repel six attacks, destroy 30 vehicles, shot down four enemy air targets on Wed – JFO HQ

On Wednesday, in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks of the aggressor, destroyed 30 units of enemy ground equipment and shot down four air targets, according to the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

"On April 27, servicemen of the JFO group successfully repulsed six enemy attacks. Thanks to skilful actions, our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers. In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed five tanks, one artillery system, 21 units of armored vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, one vehicle and one anti-aircraft gunner. Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one cruise missile and three Orlan-10 type drones," a report published on Facebook reads.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders preparing propaganda ‘press tour’ for loyal media with trained ‘witnesses’ in Mariupol on April 28 - Ukrainian intelligence

Speakers of parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland visit Hostomel, Irpin

EU suspends import duties for Ukraine

SBI searches relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak in Lviv region

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

LATEST

USA expands intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Ukrainian military hit eight enemy air targets in past 24 hours

Podoliak anticipates demilitarization of Russia's border areas with Ukraine

U.S. House passes Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act

European Banking Authority urges financial institutions, supervisory bodies to provide Ukrainian refugees with financial services

EU's removing all customs duties for Ukraine will help all Europeans – Zelensky

Kyiv expects proposals from local authorities to rebuild the country

AFU repel nine enemy attacks, destroy 65 units of Russian military equipment in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in past 24 hours

Defenders of Mariupol ask to apply procedure of ‘extraction’ following example of operation in 1940 to save people

EU cities and regions to help restore their twin cities in Ukraine - European Commission chairman

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD