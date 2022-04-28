Ukrainian military repel six attacks, destroy 30 vehicles, shot down four enemy air targets on Wed – JFO HQ

On Wednesday, in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, the Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks of the aggressor, destroyed 30 units of enemy ground equipment and shot down four air targets, according to the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

"On April 27, servicemen of the JFO group successfully repulsed six enemy attacks. Thanks to skilful actions, our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers. In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed five tanks, one artillery system, 21 units of armored vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, one vehicle and one anti-aircraft gunner. Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one cruise missile and three Orlan-10 type drones," a report published on Facebook reads.