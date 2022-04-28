U.S. House passes Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act

The U.S. House of Representatives passed bill H.R.6930 on the seizure of assets subject to U.S. sanctions for reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the press service of the Congress said.

"Specifically, for two years starting from this bill's enactment, the President may seize such assets if (1) Russia remains engaged in a conflict of territorial conquest in Ukraine; (2) the President has imposed sanctions on the owner of the assets for reasons related to corruption, human rights violations, malign influence, or conflicts in Ukraine; and (3) the assets are valued at over $5 million," the website says.

"Such seized assets may be liquidated, and the resulting funds may only be used for specified purposes, including (1) the post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine, (2) humanitarian assistance and refugee support for the Ukrainian people, (3) weapons for Ukraine's uniformed military forces, and (4) humanitarian and development assistance for the Russian people."

The bill must be approved by the Senate and signed by the President of the United States to enter into force.

According to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, he personally discussed the need for such an important step with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during his recent visit to the United States.

"Thank you for this fair decision. The aggressor must pay for the destroyed property! The provisions of the document allow these funds to be used to restore Ukraine, provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians and other assistance to the state, including military," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

He added that Canada is currently preparing a similar bill, which he also spoke about with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland during his visit to the United States.