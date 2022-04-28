Podoliak anticipates demilitarization of Russia's border areas with Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, assumes that in the near future the "demilitarization" of the Russian regions bordering on Ukraine will continue.

"The intensity of the war is very high. We can't see the end of the invasion yet. This intensity of the conflict will definitely be reflected in the border areas of the Russian Federation. Panic will grow there, warehouses will explode," he said in a telethon Wednesday night.

"Demilitarization of Russian border areas will grow, and Russians will ask the question what we are doing in Ukraine. Why are we killing people for two months in a row and what price are we willing to pay?" Podoliak said.

According to him, "these warehouses and fuel and lubricant bases that will blow up will be debt payments that the Russian Federation is starting to pay for the war."