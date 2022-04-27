Facts

22:06 27.04.2022

EU's removing all customs duties for Ukraine will help all Europeans – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the decision of the European Commission to remove all EU customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian exports will help all Europeans.

According to the head of state, the European Commission agreed to remove all customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian exports for a year, as well as to suspend anti-dumping tariffs.

"I am personally grateful to Ursula von der Leyen and all our European friends for this step. Now this will allow us to preserve economic activity in Ukraine and our national production to the maximum. But this decision should be considered not only in the Ukrainian context. A sufficient volume of exports of our products to European and global markets will be an important anti-crisis tool," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday evening.

He noted that Russia is trying to provoke a global price crisis so that chaos begins in all basic markets, in particular, food markets.

"Ukrainian exports will help stabilize markets. This is beneficial not only to us, but to all Europeans. To residents of all countries that could be hit by Russian destructive ambitions," the president said.

Zelensky also added that new partner solutions for the liberalization of Ukrainian exports are in the pipeline.

"We will agree with the EU on how to increase the potential of transport corridors on our western border," he said.

