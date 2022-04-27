Facts

Kyiv expects proposals from local authorities to rebuild the country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects proposals from local authorities for the post-war reconstruction of the regions.

"There was a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. We discussed a range of issues, including the rebuilding of our state. We are already working out all the details so that the post-war reconstruction project can be implemented quickly and as effectively as possible. I emphasized that we expect specific requests and proposals from local authorities, so that we can talk substantively with our partners, with international donors," he said in a video message Wednesday night.

According to the president, "the communities must give all the information about the destroyed housing. "We discussed how and in what sequence to build, how to organize the redemption of finished housing. Our goal is not only to restore what was destroyed by the occupiers, but also to solve the long-standing problems that exist with the housing queues," the president said.

