AFU repel nine enemy attacks, destroy 65 units of Russian military equipment in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in past 24 hours

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled nine enemy attacks during the day and destroyed 65 units of Russian military equipment, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President’s Office said.

"In Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone, nine enemy attacks were repelled in the past 24 hours. Nine tanks, 11 artillery systems, four units of special and 17 armored vehicles, three units of special engineering vehicles, 16 vehicles, four fuel tankers and one anti-aircraft system were destroyed," Arestovych said at a briefing at the President's Office on Wednesday evening.

According to him, the main directions of concentration of the enemy forces remain the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in the direction of Sloviansk-Kramatorsk and Mariupol.

He also added that the enemy fails to reach the administrative border of Kherson region.