EU cities and regions to help restore their twin cities in Ukraine - European Commission chairman

Head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU must mobilize all available resources for the reconstruction of Ukraine, including local and regional cooperation.

"Therefore, I whole-heartedly support President Zelensky's proposal to involve, through partnerships, the cities and regions of the European Union in these reconstruction efforts," said the chairman of the EC on local and regional cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

"Europe's strength is based on our citizens working tirelessly on improving daily lives and the future of our children in cities, towns, villages and neighbourhoods. Our cities and regions have experience and expertise when it comes to rebuilding and managing the daily lives of citizens. And we want to share this expertise with you," Von der Leyen said in a statement issued in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to her, "peer-to-peer cooperation at all local and regional levels will allow us to speed up Ukraine's reconstruction."

"We will expand exponentially the number of twin cities and twin regions between our two peoples. You can count on the huge solidarity of European citizens in support of Ukraine. And I know that we can also count on the 'European Committee of the Regions' that is actively linking our local and regional networks in the European Union with their Ukraine counterparts," she said.

"We will help you to reconstruct your country and we will walk together with you on your European path," Von der Leyen said.