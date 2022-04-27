Restoration of infrastructure in regions liberated from occupiers continues

In the settlements liberated from Russian occupation in the north and east of Ukraine, work continues to restore infrastructure facilities damaged as a result of hostilities, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"In Kyiv region, power supply has been restored in half of the houses, potholes are being eliminated on the roads of Kharkiv region, which is being attacked by Russian troops, to ensure the passage of vehicles, work is underway to restore bridges in Chernihiv region, and a railway connection with the capital has been launched in Sumy region," Tymoshenko said at a briefing, the press service of the President's Office reports.

According to him, power supply has been restored in more than half of the houses in Kyiv region - more than 80,000 customers have been connected to the power supply. Gas distribution has also been fully or partially restored in 106 settlements of Kyiv region.

"In the village of Borodianka, almost 30% of all consumers are provided with water, including water in the hospital. In the villages of Nove Zalissia and Pylypovychi, water supply has been fully restored," Tymoshenko said.

Destroyed bridges and roads are being actively rebuilt. In particular, 170 km of roads in Kyiv region were cleared and traffic was resumed at eleven temporary crossings.

Pyrotechnicians continue to work on demining the territories. In particular, more than 20 explosive objects were found in Puscha-Vodytsia.

In this context, Tymoshenko recalled that there is a ban on visiting recreational areas in forest and park areas. If a suspicious object is found, do not touch it with your hands, you should call the rescuers of the State Emergency Service at number 101.

As Tymoshenko clarified, more than 2,000 buildings were destroyed in Kyiv region. He recalled that in order to receive compensation in case of damage to a house, apartment or other property, citizens must register an application through the Diia public services portal or contact local governments or military administration.

Despite the active hostilities, humanitarian aid is delivered to the cities and towns of Kharkiv region, which is under constant attack by Russian troops.

Every day, 25 road brigades repair roads and clean roadsides, and potholes are eliminated on the roads of Kharkiv region with hot asphalt concrete.

Also, despite the hostilities in the region, active restoration of infrastructure continues.

In Chernihiv region, near the destroyed bridge on the R-69 Kyiv-Chernihiv road, another temporary passage is being built to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the logistics routes for the supply of humanitarian cargo. In the villages of Topchiyivka and Yakubivka, work is underway to restore bridges.

In Sumy region, railway communication with Kyiv was restored. According to Tymoshenko, the train will run from Sumy to Kyiv daily via Konotop and Nizhyn and will return the same day.

Also, 70% of suburban bus routes have been restored, and fuel has been delivered to all the communities of the region at a cost within the established norms. In the village of Klymentove, damaged and destroyed residential buildings are being examined.

In Zhytomyr region, over the past week, power engineers have been working in three villages of the Narodytska community.

Tymoshenko also thanked the heroes from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all municipal services and every Ukrainian for courage and teamwork.

"We work 24/7 so that everyone can return home as soon as possible," he summed up.