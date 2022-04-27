Slovak PM proposes to permanently cancel import duties on Ukrainian exports to EU

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger suggests that instead of suspending it for a year, the import duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU should be cancelled permanently.

"Strongly welcome & support today’s proposal of Valdis Domrovskis to bring tariffs on Ukraine’s imports to the EU down to zero for one year. This is also one of the elements of Slovakia’s Plan for Ukraine, which I shared at the summit in Versailles. Just not for 1 year but for good," Heger