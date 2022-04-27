New ReInform state news agency launched - Ministry of Reintegration

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced the launch of a new state news agency ReInform.

"Where can you get support if you have to flee the war? What assistance programs are already running? How to survive in the occupied territory and when does a humanitarian corridor open from the "hot spot"? How are Ukrainian prisoners and hostages released, what happens in the temporarily occupied territories, how to find a missing relative, how does the world support Ukrainians and what does this give us, what does the state do?" these and hundreds of other questions can now be answered on the ReInform information resource, the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that ReInform is a humanitarian info-hub that accumulates everything that is important for every person to know in the current difficult situation of the war.

"ReInform is not only a fresh selection of hot news and authoritative opinions. This is a popular encyclopedia of the rules of life and victory for a Ukrainian citizen. Useful tips and links, important reminders and official information, valuable contacts and messages," the ministry emphasizes.

As reported, on March 16, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the budgetary financing of the ReInform state news agency.