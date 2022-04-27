Facts

17:12 27.04.2022

SBI searches relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak in Lviv region

In Lviv and Lviv region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are conducting searches of the relatives of MP Viktor Medvedchuk and former MP Taras Kozak, the SBI has reported.

"Employees of Lviv Territorial Department of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conduct searches of the relatives of Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk and former MP Taras Kozak. In Lviv and the region, investigative actions are taking place in apartments, houses and industrial enterprises belonging to the Kozak family, as well as Viktor Medvedchuk's brother Serhiy," the SBI said in a statement posted on the agency's Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau, the searches are conducted as part of criminal proceedings on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsurface resources (Article 364, Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "The relatives of Kozak and Medvedchuk are the subjects of criminal proceedings on illegal extraction of sand at two quarries in Lviv region. The purpose of the investigation is to establish the illegally acquired property of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak and their relatives, its further arrest, as well as documenting the involvement of the subjects in the financing of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the message reads.

The SBI specifies that only during the search of an apartment belonging to Kozak's wife, the investigators seized more than $108,000, EUR 8,500, 18,600 Russian rubles, and documents for real estate and bank cards.

