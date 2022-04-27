Facts

15:34 27.04.2022

Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

1 min read
Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has denied reports that the Austrian company OMV has consented to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles and reiterated that the payments will continue to be made in euros.

"Of course, OMV will continue to pay for gas deliveries from Russia in euros. Austria is sticking to the jointly agreed EU sanctions to the letter," Nehammer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

A number of German media outlets have reported earlier that OMV, a participant in the Nord Stream 2 project, was planning to pay for Russian gas shipments in rubles.

