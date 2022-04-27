Facts

14:56 27.04.2022

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

1 min read
Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

The time of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as its context, has not yet been determined, according to a commentary by adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

Commenting on the Turkish side's information about a possible soon meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Podoliak wrote: "Certainly, Turkey, realizing the devastating consequences for the Black Sea region of the war, unleashed by the Russian Federation, is trying to speed up the resolution of the conflict. However, the time of the meeting between the presidents of the two countries and the context of the meeting have not yet been determined."

"On the one hand, we see a certain intensification of clashes in the east of the country, as well as ongoing attempts to completely destroy Mariupol. On the other hand, consultations continue at the level of working subgroups, which prepare the positions of the parties in legal terms. As soon as the specifics appear, we will make a special message about this," he also said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

LATEST

Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

In Kharkiv region, three dead, 15 wounded due to shelling per day, information about use of phosphorus bombs by enemy not true

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Gazprom acts as Kremlin's economic weapon – ex-Vice-President of Gazprombank Volobuev

Moscow to consider UN secretary-general's proposal re evacuation of civilians from Azovstal – Peskov

No talks on Medvedchuk's exchange for Mariupol servicemen – Peskov

Occupants carry out filtration measures in Mariupol, for citizens of Ukraine entry closed

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

In Bakhmut, Donetsk region, spouses arrested for collaboration with occupier

UN Secretary General meets with Duda before visit to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD