Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

The time of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as its context, has not yet been determined, according to a commentary by adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

Commenting on the Turkish side's information about a possible soon meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Podoliak wrote: "Certainly, Turkey, realizing the devastating consequences for the Black Sea region of the war, unleashed by the Russian Federation, is trying to speed up the resolution of the conflict. However, the time of the meeting between the presidents of the two countries and the context of the meeting have not yet been determined."

"On the one hand, we see a certain intensification of clashes in the east of the country, as well as ongoing attempts to completely destroy Mariupol. On the other hand, consultations continue at the level of working subgroups, which prepare the positions of the parties in legal terms. As soon as the specifics appear, we will make a special message about this," he also said.