14:37 27.04.2022

Moscow to consider UN secretary-general's proposal re evacuation of civilians from Azovstal – Peskov

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' proposal that representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross take part in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol will be considered, but there are no specific agreements to this end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Mr. Guterres has highlighted the issue, and it will be considered. No specific agreements have been reached in this area," Peskov told reporters in response to a request for comment on Guterres' proposal.

He also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Guterres and representatives of the ICRC to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war.

