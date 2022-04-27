Facts

13:47 27.04.2022

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment


Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed with Secretary-General António Guterres the issue of evacuating civilians from Mariupol, Donetsk region, and expressed the Polish side's readiness to accept them for treatment, Secretary of State of the Office of the President of Poland, head of the Bureau of International Policy Jakub Kumoch said.

"Poland supports the UN's effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and is willing to accommodate the wounded and those in need of medical treatment. Polish President Duda told UN Secretary-General Guterres during meeting in Rzeszow late on Tuesday. The proposal was previously agreed with the government," Kumoch wrote on Twitter on Friday.

