UN Secretary General meets with Duda before visit to Ukraine

On the way to Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszów, the parties discussed the reception and assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"Upon arrival in Rzeszów, Poland, on his way to Ukraine, the Secretary-General was received by the President of the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mr. Andrzej Duda. The Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the President for the generosity of the Polish people for the manner in which they opened their homes and their hearts to almost two million Ukrainian refugees," the minutes of the meeting, released on the UN website on Tuesday evening, says.

It is noted that Guterres informed Duda about his meetings in Moscow and Ankara.