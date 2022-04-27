Facts

13:00 27.04.2022

UN Secretary General meets with Duda before visit to Ukraine

1 min read

On the way to Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszów, the parties discussed the reception and assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"Upon arrival in Rzeszów, Poland, on his way to Ukraine, the Secretary-General was received by the President of the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mr. Andrzej Duda. The Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the President for the generosity of the Polish people for the manner in which they opened their homes and their hearts to almost two million Ukrainian refugees," the minutes of the meeting, released on the UN website on Tuesday evening, says.

It is noted that Guterres informed Duda about his meetings in Moscow and Ankara.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

LATEST

Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

In Kharkiv region, three dead, 15 wounded due to shelling per day, information about use of phosphorus bombs by enemy not true

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Gazprom acts as Kremlin's economic weapon – ex-Vice-President of Gazprombank Volobuev

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Moscow to consider UN secretary-general's proposal re evacuation of civilians from Azovstal – Peskov

No talks on Medvedchuk's exchange for Mariupol servicemen – Peskov

Occupants carry out filtration measures in Mariupol, for citizens of Ukraine entry closed

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

In Bakhmut, Donetsk region, spouses arrested for collaboration with occupier

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD