12:16 27.04.2022

EU views suspended gas supply from Russia as blackmail, mapping out response – European Commission president

The European Commission views the suspension of Russian gas supply to certain companies in Europe as blackmail and says that the EU is prepared and is mapping out a coordinated response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Gazprom's announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas. We are prepared for this scenario. We are mapping out our coordinated EU response," von der Leyen said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Gazprom fully suspended gas supply to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) on Wednesday morning due to their failure for pay for gas in rubles.

