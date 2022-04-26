Facts

21:40 26.04.2022

Austin announces monthly meetings of Ukraine Defense Consultative Group

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine Defense Consultative Group will meet every month to coordinate assistance to Ukraine.

"The briefings today laid out clearly why the coming weeks will be so crucial for Ukraine, so we got to move at the speed of war. I know that all the leaders leave today more resolved than ever to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and atrocities. And I know that we are all determined to do even more to better coordinate our efforts," Austin said at a press conference following a meeting of Ukraine Defense Consultative Group with defense ministers from more than 40 countries at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday.

These monthly meetings can take place in person, virtually or in a mixed format, he said.

