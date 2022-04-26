Austin thinks Ukraine to ask for NATO membership in future, now it is important to end war

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that in the future Ukraine will again request NATO membership, and now the main thing is that Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to end the war he started.

He said this at a press conference after the meeting of the International Coordinating Group for the Defense of Ukraine, which took place at the U.S. air base in Germany, answering the question of whether it is possible for Ukraine to become a member of NATO in the future.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense said it will be a sovereign decision of Ukraine. According to him, NATO will follow the principles of the open door policy. Austin said he believes that in the future, if there is an opportunity, Ukraine will again request NATO membership.

In his opinion, the first step should be to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. He said the first step is to end this conflict. According to Austin, in order to put an end to this conflict, Vladimir Putin needs to make such a decision; he is the one who started it, which was unreasonable, and it will be his decision to de-escalate and to return to the negotiating table. The secretary said all want to see it happen.