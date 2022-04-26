Russia intends to involve artillery academy interns who undergoing training in Libya in war against Ukraine – Intelligence agency

The Russian invaders are trying to involve in the war with Ukraine the trainees of the artillery academy, who come for training in Libya, and the participants in the hostilities in Syria and Chechnya, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

"Students of Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy (St. Petersburg), who are undergoing training in Libya, can replenish the composition of the occupying army in the near future. The command of the academy is taking measures to return students to the territory of the Russian Federation and involve them in military operations against Ukraine," the Main Intelligence Agency said in Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the Russian military command is looking for servicemen who may agree to take part in armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and for this it is reducing the composition of the Russian group on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. In recent days, as a result of the organizational and staffing changes in the Aleppo tactical group, 200 posts have been reduced.

"It is expected that after the return of the reduced servicemen, they will be sent to the areas of hostilities," the agency said.

The Main Intelligence Agency also said the Russian military command is showing significant interest in the military personnel who participated in the hostilities in Syria and Chechnya.

"Currently, measures are being actively taken to involve people to the occupying army. The main regions where the mobilization campaign will be held: Krasnodar and Perm territories, the Republic of Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kalmykia. These actions are accompanied by a powerful propaganda campaign regarding the 'Nazi/punitive' regime in Ukraine. The material and financial aspect also remains significant... Information is confirmed that the participants in the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine are additionally motivated by the opportunity to improve their financial situation at the expense of trophies," the agency said.