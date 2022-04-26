Facts

19:50 26.04.2022

Ukraine not going to break ties with Belarus

Kyiv is not ready to sever economic ties with Belarus in the near future, Adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych has said on Tuesday.

"Belarus provides essential, critical resources for us, the same diesel fuel, electricity, and so on. We are not ready to break these ties yet," he said on Euroradio.

Arestovych said that economic ties between Belarus and Ukraine would be maintained, including through the conduct of a cautious policy towards Belarus by the team of Volodymyr Zelensky. "Any careless step in the Belarusian direction throws Lukashenka into the arms of Russia," Arestovych said.

It was precisely this policy of Ukraine towards Belarus, according to Arestovych, that was the reason why the meeting between the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the Ukrainian president has not yet taken place.

