18:39 26.04.2022

MSF, Ministry of Health, Ukrzaliznytsia launch new evacuation medical train

The medical humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the Ministry of Health and Ukrzaliznytsia have launched a new evacuation medical train to evacuate the injured and the wounded to Lviv region.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Health, the mini-hospital train includes several cars, including an intensive care car.

According to the Ministry of Health, in total, MSF has already transported almost 300 patients, along with their families, by special medical trains from the war zones to safe areas, and they continue to do so.

The Ministry of Health said that to continue the evacuation project, MSF is increasing its staffing and looking for Ukrainian specialists who can join the work of the evacuation train team when transporting patients.

In particular, there is currently a need for critical care nurses who can easily adapt to work in new conditions and are ready to work in different regions. It is desirable that candidates have experience in trauma care, post-orthopedic care, and/or working knowledge of intensive care.

MSF is an independent international humanitarian organization that unites people who seek to support others in crisis situations and provides assistance in more than 60 countries around the world.

Currently, the MSF team in Ukraine has about 120 international and more than 200 Ukrainian employees. They continue to provide medical assistance to all victims of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

