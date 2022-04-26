Facts

18:15 26.04.2022

Ukraine supports Moldova's territorial integrity, condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into Russia's war against Ukraine – MFA

2 min read
Ukraine supports Moldova's territorial integrity, condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into Russia's war against Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine strongly supports the territorial integrity of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders and condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into a full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine strongly supports Moldova's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We condemn attempts to drag Moldova's Transnistria region into Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. We call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions," Nikolenko said on his Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said a wave of reports on April 21 to April 26 about the mining of educational institutions, an attack on the building of the so-called "Ministries of State Security," the destruction of two radio towers in Grigoriopol region and explosions at the airfield in Tyraspol coincided with the statements of the Russian military command about their intention to seize the entire south of Ukraine and establish a land corridor with Transnistrian region of Moldova.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to closely monitor the further development of events. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reliably protect our state and are ready to destroy any further insidious plans of the aggressor on Ukrainian territory, including in Pivdennobuzk direction," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 2,729 civilians, 3,111 wounded – UN

Missile attack on Odesa region, damaged bridge across Dniester estuary – city council

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky discusses further support for Ukraine with Japanese PM

Austin: Russia's military capabilities are now weaker than when they started war against Ukraine

Russia intends to involve artillery academy interns who undergoing training in Libya in war against Ukraine – Intelligence agency

Ukraine not going to break ties with Belarus

Austin: Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous: Everyone to lose in nuclear war

PACE elects Gnatovsky as ECHR judge from Ukraine – MP

Some 169 National Guardsmen from Chornobyl NPP are still in Russia's captivity – Interior Minister

Austin: Ukraine's Defense Consultative Group to develop framework for further work to support Ukraine not only during, but also after end of war

MSF, Ministry of Health, Ukrzaliznytsia launch new evacuation medical train

War in Ukraine kills at least 2,729 civilians, 3,111 wounded – UN

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD