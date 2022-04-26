Ukraine supports Moldova's territorial integrity, condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into Russia's war against Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine strongly supports the territorial integrity of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders and condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into a full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine strongly supports Moldova's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We condemn attempts to drag Moldova's Transnistria region into Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. We call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions," Nikolenko said on his Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said a wave of reports on April 21 to April 26 about the mining of educational institutions, an attack on the building of the so-called "Ministries of State Security," the destruction of two radio towers in Grigoriopol region and explosions at the airfield in Tyraspol coincided with the statements of the Russian military command about their intention to seize the entire south of Ukraine and establish a land corridor with Transnistrian region of Moldova.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues to closely monitor the further development of events. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reliably protect our state and are ready to destroy any further insidious plans of the aggressor on Ukrainian territory, including in Pivdennobuzk direction," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.